Lollywood's decline: Saud pins blame on Shan, Syed Noor

(Web Desk) - Prominent Pakistani actor Saud has linked the downfall of Lollywood to several key figures, including celebrated actor Shan and filmmaker Syed Noor.

Speaking candidly during a podcast, Saud offered a critical assessment of Lollywood’s decline and shared insights into its current state.

The actor lamented the dismal condition of the industry and drew comparisons with its glory days, mentioning the reasons of its collapse. “Many actors and filmmakers contributed to the collapse of Lollywood, but in my opinion, Shan and Syed Noor bear the greatest responsibility,” Saud claimed.

He also named the late Sultan Rahi, one of Lollywood’s iconic stars, as a contributor to the industry’s decline. Saud accused Rahi of bypassing professional standards in filmmaking, claiming the actor often performed tasks meant for technical staff to cut costs.

Criticizing Shan further, Saud urged the veteran actor to introspect. “Shan should focus on addressing his own shortcomings before pointing fingers at others,” he said.

While declaring Shan and Syed Noor accountable, Saud admitted that the collective actions of actors and filmmakers, including himself, played a role in Lollywood’s downfall.

He expressed regret, suggesting that with greater effort from influential figures like Shan and Syed Noor, the industry might have been saved.

