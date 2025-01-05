Death anniversary of musician Master Nazir Ali being observed today

He is considered as the King of Dhamaal

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 22nd death anniversary of famous musician Master Nazir Ali is being observed today (Sunday).

He was born in Gujranwala in 1945. He started his music career as an assistant musician for M. Ashraf in 1961.

Nazir Ali received his music education from Ustad Akhtar Hussain and acquired expertise in composing film music from an early age.

‘Lal Meri Pat Rakhiyo Bala Jhole Lalan’ brought Nazir Ali to the ranks of the great musicians of the film industry. His other Dhamaals which received public acclaim include 'Hussaini Lal Qalandar’ and 'Shahbaz Kare Parwaaz'.

He composed 123 songs for 39 Urdu films and 435 songs for 115 Punjabi films during his career. He also won two Nigar Awards for his master work.

Master Nazir Ali passed away on January 5, 2003.