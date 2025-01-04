Merub Ali talks about love, marriage and career

Entertainment Entertainment Merub Ali talks about love, marriage and career

She appeared in Mazaq Raat where she discussed many things

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 04 Jan 2025 19:27:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Model and actor Merub Ali recently expressed her two cents on love, marriage, and professional career during her appearance on Dunya News' flagship program Mazaq Raat.

During the show, she shared her thoughts on one-sided love, stating that she does not believe in it.

She explained that she has never experienced one-sided love herself, and emphasized that mutual love is the ideal. According to Merub, when two people are in love with each other, they should marry immediately.

When asked about her career, Merub shared that she started her professional journey at a young age by modeling for a music video of singer Sajjad Ali.

She recalled that she had typhoid as a child, and during her treatment, the lady doctor who administered her drips encouraged her to audition for the video.

Although hesitant initially, Merub sent her video and was selected, marking the start of her career in modeling.

She continued her work in modeling for several years, but things took a new turn when she was contacted for the drama Sinf-e-Aahan. She played the role of a Pashtun girl in the drama.

Her most recent drama, Faraar, has been widely praised, with her role as a Pashtun girl once again resonating with audiences.

On love and marriage, Merub reiterated her belief is that one-sided love is not worth pursuing. She emphasized that mutual respect and affection are essential in any relationship and suggested that when two people truly love each other, tjey should tie the knot as soon as it comes.