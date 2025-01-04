After rumours and guesses, Neelum Muneer officially ties the knot in Dubai

(Web Desk) - Popular TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan has tied the knot after countless rumours on the social media spread regarding her marriage.

Her wedding photoshoot with her husband has also garnered the attention of netizens.

The pictures of actor Neelam Muneer’s wedding, featuring her husband, have circulated on social media since they were first shared by celebrity photographer Abdul Samad Zia. He shared the post with the caption, “With this New Year, starting a ‘new chapter’ of their life, remember them in your prayers!”

For their close nikah ceremony in Dubai, Muneer looked a shining bride in an all-white dress, by a local design house Baroque, paired with pearl jewellery and dewy glam makeup by Rabia Anum’s team.

Her groom twinned perfectly with the actor in his traditional Arabic dress – jubbah.



In the pictures doing rounds on social media, the actor is seen with her other half for the first time, as they posed near the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Thousands of social users liked the viral photos of the new couple and extended their heartfelt wishes to them.

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding Khan’s marriage first made the rounds in November.

She confirmed the happening earlier this week, sharing the glimpses from her intimate Mayoun night, adding that, “All the wedding festivities have just started.”