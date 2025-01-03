Neelam Muneer's marriage celebrations begin in Karachi

Entertainment Entertainment Neelam Muneer's marriage celebrations begin in Karachi

The actor shares carousal of snaps

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 03:17:08 PKT

(Web Desk) – Versatile actor Neelam Muneer shares a carousal of snaps of a function of her wedding in Karachi.

Neelam Muneer shared pictures from her Mayun ceremony on her social media account, announcing the start of her wedding events.

In the Mayun pictures, Neelam Muneer can be seen wearing a yellow outfit with henna on her hands. In one photo, she appears cheerful alongside her mother.

The Mayun ceremony was held at a beautiful location in Karachi, where a photo-shoot was also conducted.

Social media users liked her pictures and sent her congratulatory messages.

In 2022, in an interview with a newspaper, Neelam spoke about her marriage, saying that the news of her wedding would come as a surprise, and that she would keep it simple.

