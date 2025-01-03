Nargis settles issue with husband, drops case against him

Entertainment Entertainment Nargis settles issue with husband, drops case against him

Their elders intervene for reconciliation

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 Jan 2025 01:48:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - Nargis and her husband Inspector Majid Bashir are reconciled following the intervention of their elders.

The couple resolved a domestic violence case through an out-of-court settlement.

A case, which allegedly involved physical assault during a financial argument, had been filed by Nargis in Lahore.

Nargis had accused her husband of assaulting her during a monetary disagreement.

Her brother, Khurram Bhatti, brought the incident to light, claiming his sister had suffered severe physical abuse.

Nargis filed a formal complaint, leading to legal action against Inspector Bashir.

Despite the severity of the accusations, the matter was ultimately resolved outside the court with the intervention of the couple’s families.

Both parties submitted a mutual agreement to a court, and Inspector Majid Bashir withdrew his request for interim bail.

Nargis’ legal counsel stated that the decision to reconcile was influenced by advice from family elders.

They had emphasised the importance of preserving their relationship.

However, the resolution has sparked intense public debate, with many questioning the systemic issues that allow abusers to evade strict consequences.

