Hanif Ramay being remembered on death anniversary

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 14:37:38 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 19th death anniversary of renowned writer, intellectual, painter, journalist and former Punjab Chief Minister, Hanif Ramay is being observed on Wednesday (today).

Hanif Ramay was born near Sheikhupura in 1930.

He got his education from Government College University Lahore.

His book ‘Punjab ka Muqadma’ is highly regarded among the literary and political circles.

He first became Punjab’s Finance Minister in 1972.

Hanif Ramay also served as Punjab Governor from February 1973 to March 1974 and was appointed Chief Minister of

Punjab from 15th March 1974 to 15th July 1975.

Hanif Ramay also remained associated with the University of California, Berkeley from 1980 to 1983.

He died on 1st January 2006 in Lahore after a prolonged illness.