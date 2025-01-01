Between the lines: Fans speculate as Azaan comments on Hania's photos

He playfully wrote, "Stop it. Not allowed," under Hania's post

(Web Desk) – Hania Aamir took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos that left her fans mesmerised.

Donning an off-shoulder green bodycon dress, she exuded elegance and charm. Captioned “to her? // back to black,” the post quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities alike flooding the comments section with praise.

However, one comment caught our attention. Renowned actor Azaan Sami Khan, son of legendary singer Adnan Sami, playfully wrote, “Stop it. Not allowed,” under Hania’s post.

The comment, which hints at the close friendship the two stars share, sparked a wave of excitement among fans, with many speculating about their camaraderie.

Hania’s Instagram presence continues to captivate audiences, but her recent activities have also sparked headlines for other reasons. Alongside actor Fahad Mustafa, Hania faced backlash following a series of abrupt event cancellations during their U.S. tour.

