Fans react as Amir Khan buys new house in Dubai

Entertainment Entertainment Fans react as Amir Khan buys new house in Dubai

Some accuse him of flaunting his wealth

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 01:55:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Amir Khan has been slammed for boasting about buying another house with cash while hard-up Brits are struggling to make ends meet amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The ex-lightweight and light welterweight boxing champion, who is worth an estimated £31 million - already owns lavish properties in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

But Khan, 38, felt the wrath of social media followers on Monday by appearing to brag about the latest addition to his growing property portfolio - an upscale new home in Dubai.

After signing all necessary paperwork and obtaining the keys, he posted: 'God is great - another property added to my portfolio. Suffer, invest, profit.'

He added: 'All my investments are cash paid. Never been in debt.'

The post sparked a mixed reaction from followers, with some accusing Khan - a father to children Lamaisah, Alayna and Zaviya with American wife Faryal Makhdoom - of behaving childishly.

'Why is showing this off seen as cool?' wrote one aggrieved follower.

A second added: 'You aren’t 12 to be posting these things and showing off.'

While a third fumed: 'For whose benefit are you posting this for? Go about your business.'

Aiming a dig at Khan's checkered boxing career - during which he lost six of his 40 professional bouts - a fourth joked: 'Hope the windows are made of better glass than your chin.'

Elsewhere, a fifth wrote: 'Not sure why you advertise your purchases! Really keep it to yourself! No one needs to know what you have... I thought this the last time you posted your watches. It's unnecessary.'