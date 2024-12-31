Yumna Zaidi's role of lawyer in 'Qarz e Jaan' stuns viewers

Yumna Zaidi's role of lawyer in 'Qarz e Jaan' stuns viewers

She lauded for her impeccable acting and deep emotional range

(Web Desk) – Yumna Zaidi with a leading role in drama Qarz e Jaan is showing her acting prowess and earning applauds from the drama enthusiasts.

Qarz e Jaan is currently one of the most talked-about and trending Pakistani dramas. Yumna Zaidi in the drama plays Nashwa, a brave and determined young lawyer, who makes efforts to surpass impediments to the way justice.

Fans have been buzzing about Yumna’s performance, with many praising her powerful portrayal of the protagonist.

Directed by Saqib Khan and produced by Momina Duraid Productions, “Qarz e Jaan” is a gripping drama that highlights the fierce journey of Nashwa, who seeks justice for the wrongs done to her and her family.

The narrative focuses on Nashwa’s relentless pursuit of truth, as she faces significant challenges from those who try to thwart her efforts.

Yumna Zaidi’s portrayal of Nashwa has been lauded for her impeccable acting and deep emotional range.

Since its premiere, the drama has garnered attention for its strong script and engaging storyline.