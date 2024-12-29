Women's cricket team batter Sidra Amin ties the knot

Marriage ceremony was held at a farmhouse

Published On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 05:43:14 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan women cricket team opener Sidra Amin on Saturday tied the knot.

The marriage ceremony was held at a private farmhouse. The name of her husband is Adil Masood.

The wedding ceremony was participated by many cricketers, coaches and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

Sidra Nawaz, Gul Feroza, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Hafeez, Omaima Sohail were also among the attendees.

Sadia Iqbal, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Bismah Maroof, Iram Javed, and Ayesha Zafar also attended the wedding festivity.

Sidra Amin made her international debut during the 2013 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and went on to achieve remarkable milestones in her career.

In 2022, she scored her first century against Bangladesh. Later, she played an unbeaten knock of 176 runs against Ireland, which remains the highest individual score by a Pakistani woman in a One-Day International (ODI).

