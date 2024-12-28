Death anniversary of poet Shaikh Ayaz being observed today

Throughout his literary career, Sheikh Ayaz authored a total of 60 books

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The 27th death anniversary of renowned poet, fiction writer, scholar and educationist Shaikh Ayaz is being observed today (Saturday).

Born as Mubarak Ali Shaikh on March 2, 1923 in Shikarpur, Shaikh Ayaz obtained a law degree after completing his graduation.

In 1976, Shaikh Ayaz was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University, reflecting his significant contributions to the field of education.

In recognition of his literary services, Shaikh Ayaz was honoured with the 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz' award.

He passed away on December 28, 1997 in Karachi.