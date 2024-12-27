Hania Aamir explains her sudden departure from Dallas event

An event organiser verbally abused her manager, prompting her to intervene

(Web Desk) – A-lister Hania Aamir details why she left recent meet-and-greet event in Dallas, Texas.

Describing the reason for her abrupt exit from the programme, Hania said one of the event organisers verbally abused her manager, Maida Azmat, prompting her to intervene.

She said tensions escalated when the organiser’s aggression required security to step in.

Describing the chaotic scene, Hania said: “Everyone saw videos of me walking to the crowd and taking pictures, and everything was fine.

“But when I was heading back to my seat, I heard one of the organisers verbally abusing my manager.

“I walked up to her and asked what had happened and told the man (one of the organisers) that he cannot speak to her like that.

“Then we decided to start with the photos with the fans backstage.

“At this point, he came running after us, calling us names, telling us to get out, called off the security protocols, and verbally assaulted us even more (people had to hold him back).”

She expressed disappointment over the ordeal, emphasising the need for respect in professional settings.

Hania continued: “Firstly, whatever your position may be, big or small, it gives you no right to disrespect anyone.

“Just because us women are in male-dominated fields, gives you no right to assume that you can get away with almost anything and that we will not take a stand for ourselves.”

Hania also criticised the media for spreading misinformation: “I understand it’s a juicy story that a female artist left a show or misbehaved.”

“But it would be really nice if media houses show some responsibility with their journalism and stop putting allegations on us.”

Fellow actors and industry professionals showed their support for Hania Aamir.

Celebrities like Yashma Gill, Maya Ali and Nabeel Qureshi reshared Hania’s Instagram Story, condemning the organiser’s behaviour.

Hania Aamir extended an apology to the fans who came to see her.