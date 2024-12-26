Maria Wasti addresses controversial topic of 'my body my choice'

Updated On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 17:08:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - Senior Pakistani actor Maria Wasti has expressed her support for the slogan ‘My Body, My Choice,’ highlighting that it has been falsely politicised and distorted in the society.

Wasti discussed various topics, including women's rights and children's rights in a podcast recently. She also addressed key issues affecting marginalised classes in Pakistan.

She highlighted that the slogan, which calls for autonomy and freedom of choice, has been contentiously linked just to the word "body".

The acclaimed actor clarified that the core message of the slogan is about individual autonomy, self-determination, and the right to make personal decisions - not about the body in isolation.

She pointed out that despite women constituting 55% of Pakistan's population, they continue to fight for their basic rights as if they are a minority.

She argued that the slogan is not about the physical body but about empowering individuals to control their lives and decisions, an idea that should not be controversial.

