'Rickshaw Girl' set to hit Bangladeshi cinemas soon

The film already made waves on world stage

Published On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 06:57:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - After years of delays, Amitabh Reza’s acclaimed film Rickshaw Girl is finally gearing up for its release in Bangladeshi theatres.

The movie, initially set for a 2020 debut, faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To the delight of fans, the director has now announced plans for a January 2025 release.

However, the filmmakers have yet to finalise an exact date. Amitabh Reza expressed his enthusiasm about bringing the film to local audiences, stating: “I create films for the audience.

This movie has already received widespread acclaim internationally, and now I want to present it to the people of my own country.”

Rickshaw Girl, based on the novel by Indian-American author Mitali Perkins, tells the story of Naima.

She is a young girl with an extraordinary talent for painting.

When her father, the primary provider for their family, becomes gravely ill, Naima takes up rickshaw pulling.

She does a job dominated by men in her society just to support her family.

Through her journey, she navigates societal expectations and personal hardships, showcasing resilience and determination.

The film has already made waves on the global stage, earning accolades at prestigious international film festivals.

Despite its international success, Bangladeshi audiences have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see this heartfelt story unfold on their own screens.

Novera Rahman stars as Naima, delivering a performance that captures the character’s free-spirited nature and artistic soul.

Reflecting on her role, Novera shared: “In Rickshaw Girl, I play the role of Naima, who is a free and artistic soul.

“She does not understand the complexities of the world. At one point, she feels like her gender is holding her back in the society.

“Adamant on proving a point to the society, the girl starts driving a rickshaw, which is predominantly a male job.”