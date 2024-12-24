Mid-air engagement: Umer Aalam's mid-flight proposal goes viral

Passengers, crew cheer the gesture of putting ring on his girlfriend’s finger

(Web Desk) - Umer Aalam made the mid-air journey memorable by presenting his lady of choice with an engagement ring in the presence of passengers and flight crew, who too enjoyed the moment and wished the couple.

The Tamasha winner and actor surprised his girlfriend and an entire flight full of passengers by proposing mid-flight.

This grand gesture not only left his future wife speechless but also captivated audiences online after the video went viral.

The actor turned a routine flight into an unforgettable memory.

In a now-viral video, Umer made an in-flight announcement to the passengers, poetically expressing his love for his girlfriend.

Despite describing himself as shy when it comes to showing emotions, Umer made an exception for this momentous occasion.

In the video, Umer could be seen kneeling in front of her, ring in hand, as passengers cheered.

To make the proposal even more special, the flight crew presented his now-fiancée with a bouquet.

With a joyful “yes”, the couple sealed the moment, with Umer putting the ring on her finger.

The actor also posted the video on his Instagram, captioning it: “It’s official… Alhamdulillah, she said yes… This is the moment.”

While many social media users congratulated the couple for their unique and heartfelt engagement, not all the comments were positive.

Some viewers questioned the appropriateness of such a public display, suggesting it might be seen as adopting Western practices.