Mahira Khan feels humbled to get loving birthday messages as she turns 40

I bow my head in gratitude always

Published On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 05:33:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Mahira Khan turns 40 as fans flood comments box with messages wishing her a happy birthday and in return the A-list celebrity seems humbled and grateful to the tributes poured in from her well-wishers and followers.

On Saturday, December 21, the Sadqay Tumhare starlet re-shared all the touching birthday wishes she received on her social media.

Mahira also made a heartfelt promise to her fans in one of the gratitude notes.

Taking to Instagram, she reposted a clip from a fan that read a sweet birthday wish, “Happy birthday to the woman who inspires me. In celebration of YOU @mahirahkhan today, I want to remind you that you’re so loved by each one of us. your love, kindness and authenticity can be felt by each of us!”

Aiman Khan, Asim Raza, Laila Wasti, Sami Khan and Sonya Jamil shared tribute posts for the Bin Roye actress.

Mahira expressed gratitude and promised her fans, “Grateful every moment for all the love you guys give me! Promise to work harder than ever this year...inshAllah”

She wrote in another post, “I love you all so much. I bow my head in gratitude always. Alhumdulillah.”

Notably, Mahira was born on December 21, 1984 , in Karachi.