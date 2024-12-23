Rahat Fateh Ali set to enthrall music lovers in Dhaka

(Web Desk) - Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is set to regale music lovers with his mesmerising performance at a concert in Dhaka on Monday (today).

The legendary singer is performing there for the second time as part of the BPL T20 Music Fest.

The concert will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Known for his soul-stirring voice, Rahat’s appearance is the highlight of the festival.

His performance fee is reportedly set at TK 3.4 crore, sparking attention.

The title sponsor, Madhumoti Bank, has allocated a budget of TK 4 crore for the event.

Despite the much-anticipated appearance, this is not Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s first concert in Bangladesh in 2024.

On December 20, he performed at the charity concert ‘Echoes of Revolution’, organised by Spirits of July, at the Army Stadium.

That evening, Rahat performed without any payment, winning hearts with his generosity and soulful music.

Addressing the audience in Bangla, he greeted them: “As-salamu alaykum, Bangladesh, I love you.”

His performance opened with ‘Aas Paa Khuda’ and was followed by a series of his iconic hits.

The stadium was brimming with fans, all entranced by his melodies.