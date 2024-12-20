Nida Yasir jokingly gives husband Yasir conditional permission for second marriage

(Web Desk) – An interesting discussion between Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz concerning second marriage invites reaction from the netizens in a pleasing manner.

Nida Yasir has jokingly given her husband Yasir Nawaz a conditional approval for a second marriage.

A recent family Vlog shared on Yasir’s YouTube channel, showed the couple indulging in a banter while sitting together on a couch.

In the video, the pair’s chemistry looked super evident as they joked about marriage and personal appearances.

Yasir was heard saying that he had become more handsome and lost weight, suggesting he now deserves to remarry.

In response, the morning show host tactfully responded, “Okay, fine, you can marry again when I’m dead.”

She further added, “If Yasir becomes as rich as an Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, he could marry as many times as he liked.”

The couple’s charming exchange on marriage restriction enticed fans all around, many of whom shared their own amusing cents in the comments section.

In an heartwarming moment, the acclaimed director smiled at his wife’s comments and turned to the camera, telling all that Nida had given him a go-ahead for a second marriage but under very specific conditions.

For the unversed, Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir tied the knot in 2002 during a dreamy wedding ceremony.