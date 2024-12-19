Rapper Badshah fined for breaking traffic law

Entertainment Entertainment Rapper Badshah fined for breaking traffic law

Driving in the wrong lane

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 03:49:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Rapper Badshah was fined Rs15,500 for driving in the wrong lane in Gurugram, violating traffic rules.

Badshah’s convoy, comprising three cars, was reportedly plying on the wrong side of the road, violating traffic norms.

Badshah, who was driving Mahindra Thar to reach Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s concert on December 15, was fined by the Gurugram Traffic Police.

However, it is being said that the vehicle did not belong to the rapper and was registered in the name of a youth from Panipat.

After the post about Badshah violating traffic rules went viral, Gurugram Traffic Police issued a challan to the rapper.

“Three vehicles of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s convoy are going on the wrong side towards Airia Mall, and the bouncers are also misbehaving with the people, but Gurugram police are sleeping,” an ‘X’ user wrote.

To this, Gurugram police replied, “Challan has been generated on 16.12.2024 against wrong side driving according to MV Act.”

“A challan of Rs 15,500 has been issued against one vehicle remaining two of the convoy are being identified. Soon fines under the MV (Motor Vehicles) Act 2019 will also be issued,” said a traffic police official on the condition of anonymity.