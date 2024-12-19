Jannat Mirza plans to start business in Japan

The actor said her family lived in Japan

(Web Desk) - Social media sensation and actor Jannat Mirza has disclosed her plan of running a business in Japan.

Appearing on a podcast, the actor said her family lived in Japan and she too lived in Japan for six months in a year.

Jannat Mirza revealed that there was a time when she was terrified of something that made her sweat just thinking about it.

She shared that after a plane crash in Karachi, she developed a fear of flying and felt that every flight could be her last.

She recounted an incident when her family was flying to Skardu, and she became so scared that she was trembling and sweating profusely.

Jannat added that her sister tried to calm her down, but she continued crying before and during the flight, insisting that she preferred traveling by road instead.

Jannat concluded that it was a phase in her life when she couldn’t travel by plane, but with time, her fear gradually disappeared.