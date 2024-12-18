Mahira Khan gets emotional recalling son's role on her wedding day

I was proud of my child. I wanted him to walk me down the aisle. So, he did

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Mahira Khan got remarried to businessman Salim Karim in a picturesque destination wedding in Pakistan last October.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was marked by a very emotional moment as Mahira’s 13-year-old son, Azlan, walked her down the aisle.

In a latest conversation with foreign media, Mahira broke down as she spoke about that particular moment, calling it one of the greatest blessings of her life.

“I was proud of my child. I wanted him to walk me down the aisle. So, he did,” he shared with tears in her eyes.

The actress also opened up about the challenges and taboos surrounding remarriage for women in South Asia, especially as a mother.

“For every time I was good in life, for every time that I was kind to people or looked after people around me, it was as if God put it all together,” she said.

“It felt like He blessed me and said, ‘Here, this is for the good, not for the bad, for the good that you’ve done.’”

“I swear, I was constantly saying ‘Alhamdulillah,’ and I was very proud of my child,” she added.

This marked Mahira’s second marriage. She was previously married to Ali Askari in 2007, with whom she shares her son Azlan. The couple parted ways in 2015.

On the professional front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for her Netflix debut in the highly anticipated series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The project marks her return to the screen after a brief hiatus, and fans eagerly await her next performance.