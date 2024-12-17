Why Diljit Dosanjh says he won't do any concert in India: Let's find out

Poor infrastructure for live concerts

(Web Desk) - After making millions of people groove to his tunes, Diljit Dosanjh's DIL-Luminati tour is set to wrap up with the last show in Guwahati on December 29.

Days before he's set to end his India tour, the singer sent shockwaves among his fans as he announced that he would not be performing any more shows in India until the infrastructure gets better.

Dosanjh's recent announcement came during his show in Chandigarh when he expressed his frustration with the bad infrastructure for live concerts in India.

While chatting with the concertgoers during his Chandigarh show on Dec 14, the ''Lover'' singer urged the government to work on the facilities and infrastructure as he went on to mention how profitable it is.

In the video shared by several fans, the singer can be heard talking about the huge revenue generated by the concert market.

He said, ''I want to tell the government that here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and can work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do any shows in India.''

