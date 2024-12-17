The question which annoys Usama Khan most?

The actor seems uncomfortable when asked when he is going to marry

(Web Desk) – Actor Usama Khan is the one who does not seem comfortable when asked when he is going to marry. In other words, we can say question about marriage annoys him.

Appearing on a YouTube show, the Ghair actor revealed, “I am annoyed with questions related to marriage because it is a very personal question.

I am asked these questions more often by everyone. Also, in Pakistan, wherever I go, I see a big population; I mean people have nothing to do but get married and become parents. I don’t have plans for marriage.”

The Siyaah Series star further explained, “I can’t say anything because it can happen too. Marriages always happen suddenly, but I don’t have any pressure from family.

Recently, my mother advised me to get married. For us, the solution to every problem is shadi.”

On the work front, Usama Khan is currently starring in the drama serial Sunn Mere Dil alongside Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali.

His sizzling chemistry with the Mann Mayal actress has garnered love.

Usama also has an exciting new project titled Qarz e Jaan lined up with Yumna Zaidi playing the female lead.

