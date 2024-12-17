Five top Pakistani celebrities of 2024

Eastern Eye’s popular Top 50 Asian Stars of 2024 list is out

Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 00:46:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Eastern Eye’s popular Top 50 Asian Stars of 2024 list is out and it features several Pakistani artists who ruled the year.

HANIA AAMIR

Hania Aamir had a stellar year, earning her the top spot among Pakistani celebrities on the list. Her leading role in the hit drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum not only garnered massive global acclaim but also showcased her exceptional acting prowess.

Additionally, she became the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, cementing her place as a global star.

Fahad Mustafa

Returning to drama serials after almost a decade, Fahad Mustafa impressed audiences with his performance in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

His dual role as an actor and a forward-thinking producer added to his incredible year. The show’s global success reaffirmed his reputation as one of Pakistan’s finest leading men.

HIBA BUKHARI

Hiba Bukhari continued her streak of success with dynamic performances in Radd and Jaan Nisaar. The latter broke records, amassing over two billion views on YouTube. Sheheryar Munawar aptly called her the “rating queen” for her ability to consistently draw massive audiences.

ATIF ASLAM

Pakistan’s beloved pop star dominated the global stage with sold-out concerts across multiple countries. While there were not many new releases, Atif Aslam remained one of the most-streamed artists worldwide.

SAJAL ALI

Sajal Ali further solidified her legacy with her lead role in the drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn. Her career hit a new high when she received the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) from the Pakistani government, making her a top choice for both local and international producers.