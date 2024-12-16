YouTuber Rajab Butt freed on personal surety

(Web Desk) - YouTuber Rajab Butt who was arrested the other day for possession of illegal weapons and violation of wildlife laws, has been released on personal surety.

Sources privy to the development said police officials the SHO concerned granted the surety, granting the YouTuber relief.

Rajab butt recently held an extravagant wedding and he was arrested from his residence in Lahore after a raid conducted jointly by the Punjab Wildlife Department and police.

The authorities took action when a video surfaced showing Butt receiving a newborn lion cub as a wedding gift, raising concerns over illegal possession of wildlife.

The FIR, filed by Sub-Inspector Arsalan Ejaz under the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, detailed the recovery of a .223 calibre rifle and ammunition from the residence. The document also mentioned the presence of prohibited wildlife, including the lion cub, which was kept without the necessary permits.

"Such violations set a dangerous precedent and undermine the state's efforts to safeguard endangered species," an official stated.