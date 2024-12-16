Marriage of inconvenience: Teacher kidnapped, forced to marry

The disturbing incident has drawn attention

(Web Desk) – A teacher was kidnapped by the relatives of a girl on the pretext that the former had promised to marry the latter, which he is now backing out after remaining in relationships with the girl for four years.

In his police complaint, Avnish Kumar said he was abducted while on his way to work.

He said he was travelling in an e-rickshaw when two men forced him into an SUV.

They took him to a temple where, despite his resistance, a wedding ceremony was conducted at gunpoint.

He claimed the woman’s family forced him to comply, with a priest officiating the rituals.

After the wedding, the bride, Gunjan Kumari, accompanied Avinsh to his home.

However, Avinsh Kumar managed to flee when their vehicle stopped near his native village of Rajaura Sikandarpur.

Following his escape, Gunjan and her relatives pursued him to his home, demanding recognition of the marriage.

Avinsh’s family refused to accept Gunjan as their daughter-in-law, prompting her to seek intervention from officers at Mufassil Police Station.

Gunjan gave a starkly different account, claiming she was in a relationship with the teacher for four years.

Gunjan alleged that Avinsh had promised to marry her after frequent visits to hotels and stays at his house.

She further claimed that after Avinsh Kumar secured his government teaching position, he began to avoid her, blocking her calls and cutting off contact.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, but it has reignited debates about the persistence of such practices.