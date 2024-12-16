Height of insensitivity: Netizens shocked by Rajab's extravagant wedding

He, his family trolled for such profligacy

Mon, 16 Dec 2024 14:00:45 PKT

(Web Desk) – In the country where people are drifting even below poverty line daily and the gap between haves and have-nots is widening, such profligacy and ostentatious display from the upstate YouTuber, who a few months back lived in a rented house, will never sit well with the netizens, who believe nothing is positive in it, but making fun of those who are bereft of necessities of life.

Social media personality Rajab Butt is facing backlash following the extravagant display of wealth during his wedding festivities.

The series of grand events, which have been publicised and widely shared on social media, have ignited a fierce debate.

Rajab Butt’s wedding, marked by multiple high-profile functions, has been under the spotlight since the announcement in late 2024.

The festivities reached a peak during the musical night, where guests were seen tossing large sums of money.

This ostentatious display has not only gone viral but also sparked criticism for its insensitivity.

This is amid Pakistan’s current grappling with economic instability and widespread poverty.

During the Dholki night, another grand event organised by Rajab’s friends, tensions surfaced when his sister demanded an exorbitant sum of Rs50 million.

However, Rajab settled the matter by giving her Rs 5 lakh, still a huge amount for the average Pakistani.

Social media users and fans have expressed their disappointment, accusing Rajab and his family of flaunting their wealth irresponsibly.

One user remarked: “If God has given you this money, He can also take it back from you, so please respect it.”

The backlash intensified with the release of Rajab Butt’s latest vlog, where fans questioned the motive behind organising such events.

The casual distribution and throwing of money during these events have been particularly frowned upon.

Rajab Butt’s wedding also attracted numerous Pakistani social media personalities.

Prominent figures like Ducky Bhai, Nadeem Nani, Muneeb Khan, Umar Butt, Iqra Kanwal, Kanwal Aftab, and Zulqarnain Sikandar were in attendance.

The presence of these influencers has further amplified the visibility of the events, making the criticism even more widespread.