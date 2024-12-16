'Ishq Murshid', 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' most searched dramas of 2024

Pakistani dramas continued to enchant viewers the whole year

(Web Desk) - ‘Ishq Murshid’ and ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ have been the most searched dramas of 2024 for their remarkable storylines and stunning performances from their cast.

This has been a monumental one for the Pakistani entertainment industry, delivering an array of remarkable dramas that grabbed audiences’ attention worldwide.

With exceptional storytelling, star-studded performances, and compelling narratives, Pakistani dramas continued to dominate hearts whole year.

‘ISHQ MURSHID’

Topping the list of most-searched dramas in Pakistan is ‘Ishq Murshid, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles.

This drama became an instant sensation, drawing audiences with its unique blend of Sindhi culture, comedy, romance, and deep social messages.

Adding to its success was the melodious OST, ‘Tera Mera Hai Pyaar Amar’ which became one of the most popular songs of the year. With record-breaking TRPs and nearly 2 billion views across platforms, Ishq Murshid cemented its place in the history of Pakistani television history.

KABHI MAIN KABHI TUM

Ishq Murshid was followed by Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum which became the second most searched dramas of 2024.

This project marked the much-awaited return of Fahad Mustafa to television, pairing him with the ever-charming Hania Aamir. The on-screen chemistry of this duo became an instant hit.

The story of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum tackled complex themes such as favoritism among children, low self-esteem in young men, and the destructive nature of greed.

With a tightly woven script and stellar performances from the entire cast, the drama became a global sensation, amassing over 1.4 billion views on YouTube alone.