YouTuber Rajab Butt arrested for illegal lion cub possession, firearm display

A case has been registered against him under the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965

Published On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 17:15:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police on Sunday arrested renowned YouTuber Rajab Butt for illegal possession of lion cub and displaying firearms in Lahore.

TikToker Rajab Butt, who gained limelight for extravagant spending on his wedding, was gifted a lion cub during the event. He has now been arrested for accepting the newborn cub without proper licencing.

According to sources, the police, along with the Wildlife Department, raided Rajab Butt’s home. A case has been registered against him under the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, with Sub-Inspector Arsalan Ijaz as the complainant.

The FIR states that Rajab Butt kept prohibited animals in his house, posing a potential law and order threat. During the search of his Park View residence, a 223-bore rifle and bullets were also recovered from a silver box.

Rajab Butt is famous on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook for family vlogs, stunts, and lifestyle content. As of the time of his arrest, his YouTube channel boasts 4.56 million subscribers.

His videos often feature personal moments, travel, and other lifestyle elements. However, he now faces legal consequences for violating wildlife protection laws and regulations on the public display of firearms.