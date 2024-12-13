Iranian singer faces action after online concert without hijab

Entertainment Entertainment Iranian singer faces action after online concert without hijab

Judiciary says she performed “music without observing legal, religious standards"

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 06:31:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - An Iranian singer was hailed as a hero by supporters on Thursday but faced prosecution after giving an online concert not wearing the hijab in defiance of the dress code.

Parastoo Ahmadi streamed the concert on her YouTube channel late on Wednesday. She wears no headscarf and is bare-shouldered in a long, flowing black dress.

The concert, with no audience present, was shot inside Iran with Ahmadi and her four-man backing band on keyboard, percussion and guitars, playing outside on a stage in the grounds of a traditional caravanserai complex.

Ahmadi has built a wide following among Iranians for songs posted on her Instagram page, including audio clips and videos of ballads sung indoors without a headscarf supporting the 2022-2023 mass protests against the authorities.

Wednesday’s video stream appears to be the first time that Ahmadi has recorded a full concert outside, as opposed to the more intimate recitals filmed indoors.

A written message on the YouTube video before the concert starts says: “I am Parastoo, the girl who cannot remain silent and refuses to stop singing for the country she loves.”

She tells viewers to “listen to my voice in this imaginary concert and dream of a free and beautiful nation.”

In one the songs, she sings in apparent reference to deadly crackdowns in 2022-2023 and on other protests in Iran: “From the blood of the youth of the homeland, tulips have grown.”

Social media users praised the striking quality of the almost half-hour video, which was streamed live from an unspecified location.

Without naming Ahmadi, the Mizan Online news website of the Iranian judiciary said Thursday “a group led by a female singer” had performed “music without observing legal and religious standards.”

The judiciary has “intervened and taken appropriate action, with a legal case filed against the singer and the production staff,” it added.

US-based dissident campaigner Masih Alinejad hailed the concert as “historic,” saying on social media that “her voice is a weapon against tyranny, her courage a song of defiance.”