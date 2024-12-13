Fans excited as Imran Ashraf, Talha Anjum starrer 'Kattar Karachi' trailer out

Fans are on cloud nine to see Imran Ashraf staging comeback

(Web Desk) – Fans can’t wait for Imran Ashraf and Talha Anjum starrer ‘Kattar Karachi’ as its trailer is out, exciting the fans of Imran Ashraf, who want to see him returning to cinemas.

He is starring in rapper Talha Anjum’s debut film Kattar Karachi.

Kinza Hashmi and Syed Jameel are two other names attached to the project and fans are waiting for the riot to begin.

The film looks like a crime thriller based in the gritty vibe of Karachi and the frames look noir.

Imran Ashraf looks nothing short of a mafia boss who is ready to rule the city of Karachi while Talha Anjum will fight till the end to defend his position.

Kinza Hashmi has also opted for a very different look for the film.

