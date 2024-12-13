Nasir Adeeb's comments for Reema Khan rile netizens

The remarks have ignite debate on challenges women face in film industry

(Web Desk) –Writer and filmmaker Nasir Adeeb draws criticism for giving remarks what fans deem against the stature and prestige of ace star Reema Khan.

Nasir Adeeb has sparked controversy after making disparaging remarks about actress Reema Khan during a recent podcast appearance.

Reflecting on his early career, Adeeb recounted an incident where he rejected Reema for a film role, citing her lack of “expressiveness.”

While discussing his visit to Lahore’s Heera Mandi with director Younis Malik to scout for new talent, Adeeb described how they were introduced to Reema.

He claimed they decided against casting her because, in his view, “the sweetness in her voice wasn’t reflected in her eyes,” which he deemed essential for an artist.

His comments, perceived by many as derogatory, have drawn criticism online. Reema, now a celebrated figure in Pakistani cinema, worked her way to stardom despite being dismissed early in her career.

Adeeb acknowledged her later success but attributed it to divine destiny, stating, “Respect and fame are granted by God. Reema worked hard and achieved her success through dedication.”

Fans and industry insiders have taken to social media to call out Adeeb for his remarks, arguing that his comments undermined Reema’s achievements and perpetuated stereotypes about aspiring actresses.

Many have praised Reema for proving her critics wrong and becoming an icon in Lollywood through sheer perseverance.

The remarks have reignited discussions about the challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry and the judgment they often endure early in their careers.