Business matter: Fahad Mustafa set to launch clothing brand

The actor makes announcement on social media

Published On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 01:23:05 PKT

(Web Desk) – Fahad Mustafa is on the streak of success and things seem go his way as he announces venturing on new project, this time not of showbiz, but new clothing brand.

Taking to Instagram, the Actor In Law star announced the launch of his new clothing line via a reel.

The Daagh star was heard saying, “Hi! This is Fahad Mustafa I am coming to Centaurus mall on the 13th of this month. I am launching my brand Nine Figures.”

Alongside the video, Fahad also penned a caption that read, "Im super excited to invite you to the launch of my brand, Nine Figures, at Centaurus Mall on December 13 at 5:30pm.”

“So, come hang out with me, do some shopping, take a selfie and let’s make it a day to remember,” he added.

The star's ardent fans were taken aback by the sudden announcement and congratulated him in the comments section of the post.

One user wrote, "Best wishes for your future endeavour.”

A second user noted, “My favourite."

“All the best sir,” a third fan effused.

In the clip, Fahad looked all suited booted while heading to the capital city for the launch of his new brand.