Good on set: Saba Qamar boasts getting bouquet from director

(Web Desk) - Saba Qamar boasts getting a bouquet of flower from her director in recognition of her remarkable performance on set.

The actor shares the picture on Instagram with a caption, describing the reason for which she was given the reward.

The actress, who recently announced an upcoming crime thriller project titled, Case No 9 with director Syed Wahajat Hussain, took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of adorable flower bouquet.

“When you give your best on set, and your director appreciates your work, you are rewarded with moments like these,” she wrote on the photo, tagging Hussain.

Qamar added, “Thank you for these beautiful flowers.”

“Revealing the working title of my new project: Case No 9. While diving into the story with my incredible director, I couldn’t help but wonder—do you know what amazing projects he’s given us before? Drop your guesses!” she penned on Instagram.

Shortly after announcement, Qamar posted solo shots of her on the set.

“Queen of my own little world—just sunshine, smiles, and a heart full of hope,” she wrote alongside the photos.

According to reports, Saba Qamar will be joined by Faysal Quraishi, Junaid Khan and Amina Sheikh in the upcoming drama serial.