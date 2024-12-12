What fans feel about online friendship of Yumna Zaidi, Nakuul Mehta

Many expressed their desire to see the two actors share the screen

(Web Desk) - Friendships that transcend borders are rare and precious, and one such bond that fans adore is between Pakistani star Yumna Zaidi and Indian actor Nakuul Mehta.

Though the two have never been seen together in person, their delightful online camaraderie often catches the attention of fans on both sides of the border.

Nakuul Mehta, known for his witty charm, frequently comments on Yumna Zaidi’s posts, and his recent interaction was no exception.

Yumna recently shared a reel from her latest campaign for Asim Jofa’s new collection, showcasing her elegant style.

In response, Nakuul dropped a simple yet impactful fire emoji, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

However, it wasn’t just Nakuul’s comment that made caught our attention, it was the fans’ reactions that stole the show.

Many expressed their desire to see the two actors share the screen.

The idea of a collaboration between these two stars has ignited excitement, with fans envisioning a cross-border Netflix film or series.

On the professional front, Yumna Zaidi is currently starring in the drama Qarz E Jaan opposite Usama Khan.

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta remains a household name in India with his impressive body of work.