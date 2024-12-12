Fans excited as Sarah Khan back to work

The actor shares pictures from the set

Published On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 03:19:00 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sarah Khan shares a thread of pictures from the set of her upcoming drama, giving a clue that she is staging a comeback to drama industry after a hiatus.

Turning to her Instagram account, the Namak Haram actor dropped a thread of photos from the sets showcasing she has resumed work.

In the first image, the actress gazed straight into the camera all done up seemingly for the role of Fajar while the next featured the star getting ready.

“From the sets,” Khan captioned her carousel post.

Her avid fans thronged the comments section to showcase their excitement.

One user wrote, “Pretty and can’t wait for Shair.”

“Which drama and when it released," a second user asked.

“Damn gorgeous," a third fan wrote.

“I cannot wait,” the fourth user expressed.

The Sabaat actress spared some time from her usual mommy duties to focus on her career with her latest untitled project in the works.

This is not first time the mom-of-one shared tidbits from her work life.

Previously, Sarah exuded winter vibes from the sets of her upcoming drama sipping over hot beverage and delving deep into the script.

On the personal front, Sarah Khan, who married singer Falak Shabir back in 2020, shares an adorable daughter Alyana Falak.