Engin Altan credits Pakistanis for his global fame

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 21:24:19 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famous Turkish actor Engin Altan who played the protagonist in drama serial ‘Ertugal Ghazi’ has said Pakistanis’ support was the major reason behind his international fame.

Recently, Altan talked about the popularity of his drama serial in Pakistan while speaking at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia.

He said his drama was popular in Saudi Arabia but upon its release in Pakistan, it got unprecedented fame.

He said it was due to the support of the Pakistani community that his drama came to be known across the world. Therefore, they deserve to be named as the real elements in the success of Ertugal Ghazi.

Responding to a question, he said it was difficult for him to get out of his role after the shooting of the drama concluded. Altan also said it is his wish to perform the role of Kemal Ataturk.