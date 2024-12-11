Kapadia first Indian woman director to secure Golden Globe nomination

‘All We Imagine As Light’ was not chosen by India for Academy Awards despite winning accolades

(Web Desk) – Payal Kapadia made history as the first Indian woman director from the world's most populous nation to secure a Golden Globe nomination for her trailblazing film All We Imagine As Light.

Kapadia, 38, has been on a hot streak with her first full-length feature film since winning the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The film secured two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes this year in the Best Director category and the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language.

The Hindi-Malayalam language film tenderly weaves the stories of three subaltern women through hardship, loneliness and empathy in the metropolis of Mumbai – a city where millions of aspirations get trampled under the weight of reality.

In her five-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: "All We Imagine as Light is a portrait not only of a place, and all the social and political forces that drive it, but of the intensity of feeling it coughs up."

Kapadia in a statement said she was "deeply honored by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film."

All We Imagine as Light was released in theatres in India on 22 November. Kapadia on Tuesday announced the film will be re-released at selected theatres this Friday.

She will compete in the Best Director category alongside Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker, Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

Kapadia’s film also bagged the Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle and Gotham Awards and brought home the award for Best International Feature.