Indian drama inspired by Pakistan's Tere Bin ignites debate

Pakistani serials have carved a massive fan base in India

(Web Desk) - Pakistani dramas have successfully united audiences across borders.

With their gripping storylines and emotionally charged performances, Pakistani serials have carved a massive fan base in India, a fact evident in the soaring popularity of shows like Tere Bin and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Taking inspiration from this wave, Indian makers has introduced Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, a drama starring Ayesha Khan and Karan Grover.

The teaser, shared by Ayesha on Instagram, has set the internet buzzing.

Her caption, “Love Pakistani dramas? Here’s one by @dreamiyatadramaa with the same feel!! Trailer out now!!!” has made it clear that the team aims to bring a Pakistani-style storytelling experience to Indian audiences.

Fans are already comparing the show to Pakistan’s global hit Tere Bin. In particular, a scene from Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei, featuring Ayesha and Karan in a romantic candlelight dinner setup, is similar to the iconic table scene between Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali in Tere Bin.

This resemblance has sparked mixed reactions among viewers.

While some fans are criticizing Indian creators for allegedly “copy-pasting” Pakistani content, others are coming to their defence.

Supporters argue that Indian makers are merely catering to the growing demand for shorter, high-quality dramas with tightly woven plots, qualities that Pakistani serials are known for.