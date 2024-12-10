Video of Shah Rukh Khan performing at wedding goes viral

(Web Desk) – Shah Rukh Khan graced a wedding in Delhi and his presence turned the occasion into a star-studded spectacle.

Several videos from the event surfaced online, but one clip, in particular, has captured the hearts of millions.

In the viral video, King Khan can be seen performing on stage when he takes a moment to compliment the bride, Harshita.

“I really want to tell you that you look very beautiful. Mashallah, really beautiful,” he said, making the bride blush and laugh.

SRK didn’t stop there. He light-heartedly joked with the groom, teaching him how to compliment his wife and making the crowd burst into laughter.

To top it off, Shah Rukh joined the bride on stage to dance to his iconic song Pretty Woman from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

The heartwarming video quickly went viral, amassing over 4.6 million views and counting. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Shah Rukh’s charisma and humility, proving once again why he’s not just the King of Bollywood but also the King of Hearts.

