Wahaj's comment on photo of Maya sends internet into frenzy

Entertainment Entertainment Wahaj's comment on photo of Maya sends internet into frenzy

Fans flood the comments section with conflicting views

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 03:37:13 PKT

(Web Desk) – The chemistry of Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali is both on and off screen is remarkable. They are known for their close friendship.

Maya Ali recently shared stunning behind-the-scenes photos from a pivotal scene in Sunn Mere Dil, where her character Sadaf gets married to Ammar.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, but it was Wahaj Ali’s comment that caught everybody’s attention.

The actor simply wrote “Dulhan” followed by a red heart emoji, sparking widespread speculation among fans.

While many viewed the comment as a sweet gesture of friendship, others criticised Wahaj, questioning his intentions given the long-standing dating rumors surrounding the pair.

Some fans felt Wahaj’s comment was inappropriate, particularly because he is married.

Criticism poured in, with fans accusing him of fueling the dating rumors surrounding him and Maya.

Others, however, defended Wahaj, emphasising his close friendship with Maya and dismissing the backlash as an overreaction.