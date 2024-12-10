Tribute to mom: Reema expresses everlasting bond with mother

The ace filmmaker draws appreciation from her fans

Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 01:30:41 PKT

(Web Desk) - Famed film star Reema Khan shares a picture of herself and mother, with a heartfelt caption indicating how a mother’s presence among her children is meaningful.

The ace filmmaker draws appreciation from her followers for her remarks she wrote in respect of mother.

The Love 95 actress shared a beautiful click seemingly from a wedding function featuring her beloved mom.

Reema wrote a thought provoking note alongside the post, “Mother’s love is the heartbeat in the home; without it, there seems to be no heartthrob.

She continued, "The influence of a mother’s love in the lives of her children is beyond calculation Always respect your mother and spend maximum time with her.”

To note, the superstar’s fans loved their adorable vibe, extending prayers in the comments section.

“WOW! That’s wonderful,” one fan wrote.

Another penned, “Yes without mother there is nothing.”

The third user added, “Really you ae a great daughter.”

“Mashallah both are looking so beautiful," a fourth fan effused.