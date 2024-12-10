Aymen Saleem reveals expecting baby boy

She reveals gender of her first expected child on Instagram

Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 01:01:17 PKT

(Web Desk) – Actor Aymen Saleem, who recently announced her pregnancy, revealed gender of her first expected child.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband Kamran Malik are expecting a baby boy.

The special moment took place at a car showroom, where Aymen and Kamran stood together, radiating joy.

Aymen, who wore a stylish blue bodycon dress, stood beside her husband, who was casually dressed in a white shirt.

The big reveal came when a black cover was removed to unveil a sleek, blue Lamborghini.

Aymen expressed her excitement, writing:

“Big news: It’s a baby prince, and we couldn’t be more happy and grateful, Alhamdulillah!!!”

She also took a moment to wish Kamran a happy birthday, playfully adding: “Happy birthday, husband – this little boy has already become your best gift!”

