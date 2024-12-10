Zayn Malik praised for having all-female band

The band consists of seven members

(Web Desk) - Zayn’s fans are praising him online after realising that his live band for his tour is made up solely of women.

The 31-year-old former One Direction star is currently on his Stairway to the Sky UK tour and has performed in London, Manchester, Leeds and Wolverhampton so far.

The band consists of seven members: guitarist Molly Miller, the drummer known as Baby Bulldog, singers Lisa Ramey, Tahira Clayton and Rebecca Haviland, keyboard player Tina Hizon and bassist Ryan Madora.

Lisa took to Instagram to acknowledge the band’s recent fame and shared some pictures of them with the caption: “The Ladies say hello.”

Zayn has also posted pictures of himself and the band, including a group photo taken in May before the tour started.

When fans realised that his band was all-female, they rushed to social media to give their praise.

One fan on X said: “Zayn growing up surrounded by women and then later assembling a band that is predominantly female just makes me smile.

“He really is for women, by women.”

Another said: “ALL WOMEN BAND YESSSS ZAYN YOU THE REAL ONE.”

A fan on Instagram said: “Zayn’s band is made up of only women, I love the way he always stands up for women and gives us all the value we deserve.”