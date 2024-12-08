Actors say it is disrespectful not to receive paycheck on time

Actors say it is disrespectful not to receive paycheck on time

(Web Desk) - There is little doubt that the showbiz world is full of pomp. But all of its magical appearance fades when some actors complain about not receiving their cheques on time.

The latest in the list who have spoken their heart out over the matter is Nadia Afgan.

She said, "I have literally stopped working with everyone except for two production houses only because every production delays payment," wrote emotional Nadia on her Instagram story earlier this week. "We have to repeatedly ask for our money. We don't get royalties. And the channels are making tons of money from YouTube and are not willing to pay us our dues."

Nadia's flak on the production houses comes amidst actors Khushhal Khan and Ramsha Khan's similar complaints.

However, they made it clear that they received their payment - on time - for their latest project - Dunyapur.

"The cheque was an added bonus – you get a really good script, and you're also getting money for it!" remarked Ramsha.

"And in a thoroughly professional way," added Khushhal.

Like all those impacted by delayed financial compensation, Khushhal minced no words when discussing the industry's trend for cast and crew to fight for their financial rights.

"It's disrespectful not to pay on time because we're there on time, we're showing up, we're doing everything that we can, we're giving 110 per cent every single day," stated Khushhal. "The least we expect is that [they] pay us on time."

"Some actors don't even get paid for a year or two years and so they give up," she pointed out. "It's so sad that they put up with all these things. I mean when it comes to me, I either tell them that my payment is due, or I just don't show up on set!"