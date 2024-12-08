Nasir Kazmi's 99th birthday celebrated today

Nasir Kazmi began his creative journey at the young age of 13.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 99th birthday of renowned ghazal poet Nasir Kazmi is being celebrated today (Sunday).

Born on December 8, 1925, in the Ambala district of Haryana, India, Nasir Kazmi began his creative journey at the young age of 13.

Kazmi’s poetry reflected not only the themes of love but also the struggles of migration and contemporary issues.

His poetry collections, including "Barg-e-Nai," "Diwan," and "Barish," along with a collection of poems titled "Nishat-e-Khawab," remain cherished by his readers and admirers.

His ghazals, written in short meters and filled with beautiful metaphors, distinguish his style from his contemporaries.

Kazmi's genuine emotions and profound expressions have adorned Urdu ghazal with pearls that have immortalised him in the history of Urdu literature.

Today, the light of Nasir Kazmi's poetry continues to shine brightly.