Aalmi Urdu conference begins in Karachi

Entertainment Entertainment Aalmi Urdu conference begins in Karachi

The event brought together an illustrious gathering of literary luminaries

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 04:33:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - The 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, a hallmark of Pakistan’s cultural calendar, opened to much fanfare at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

Honouring the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Urdu and other regional languages, the event brought together an illustrious gathering of literary luminaries, diplomats, artists, and enthusiasts from across the globe.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, addressing the audience, highlighted the event’s significance as a celebration of Pakistan’s diverse cultural fabric.

He commended the remarkable journey of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, which has become a beacon of creativity and dialogue over the past 70 years.

Acknowledging the visionary leadership of Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah, the CM lauded the transformative initiatives that have positioned Karachi as a global cultural hub.

“From hosting the 38-day World Culture Festival featuring artists from 44 countries to expanding the Aalmi Urdu Conference beyond its traditional premises, these efforts symbolise Karachi’s emergence as a global city of art and intellect,” he stated.

The event also celebrated regional literature, honouring Sindhi, Saraiki, Punjabi, Pashto, and Balochi authors with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

This gesture underscored the Council’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and fostering unity among communities.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister praised Karachi’s contributions to Pakistan’s cultural and intellectual legacy.

He called for continued efforts to nurture the city’s youth through art and culture, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

The Aalmi Urdu Conference remains a testament to Pakistan’s enduring cultural legacy, bringing together diverse voices to celebrate the power of language, art, and unity.