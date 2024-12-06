Prince Harry addresses divorce rumours with Meghan Markle

Entertainment Entertainment Prince Harry addresses divorce rumours with Meghan Markle

Feels sorry for the online trolls

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 02:58:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - After months of frenzied speculation about the state of his marriage to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has finally set the record straight.

The Duke of Sussex took part in The New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday night, at the same time as his wife hit the red carpet in Beverly Hills to support their friend Tyler Perry at The Paley Honors gala.

This week’s separate outings are just the latest in a string of individual activities, sparking rumours Harry and Meghan’s relationship was on the rocks.

Addressing the rumours directly while speaking on Wednesday’s panel, Harry emphasised that the constant scrutiny on their six-year marriage was “definitely not a good thing”.

“Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” he said while at the event, per People.

“We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’”

Harry added that he felt “sorry” for the online “trolls”.

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Harry said.

“Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”