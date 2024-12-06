Taylor Swift Spotify's top artist of 2024 with 26.6b streams

Entertainment Entertainment Taylor Swift Spotify's top artist of 2024 with 26.6b streams

Top eight of 10 most-streamed albums worldwide on Spotify are by women

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 01:55:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - No surprise! Taylor Swift has topped the streaming charts again.

With an eventful year to her credit – for all her sold-out concerts across the globe and paparazzi-followed romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has had her moments this year.

Now, as Spotify released its Spotify Wrapped 2024 year-end data dive, Taylor can be seen back at the top.

It's Taylor Swift's year for the second time in a row.

According to streaming numbers, Taylor Swift is the number 1 most-streamed artist globally in 2024 on Spotify.

She has become the most-streamed artist for the second time in a row. It is all because of her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify.

After Swift, Spotify’s most-streamed artists of the year worldwide were the Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish.

Notably, Swift’s Tortured Poets broke several Spotify records, including becoming the first album to top 300 million streams in one day and more than 1 billion in the first week of release.

Interestingly, this has been the year of women artists. The top eight of the 10 most-streamed albums worldwide on Spotify are by women.

These include “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish (No. 2), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” (No. 3), Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” (No. 4), Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” (No. 5), Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 6), SZA’s “SOS” (No. 7), and Swift’s “Lover” (No. 8).

To celebrate Swift’s reprise as the most-streamed artist, Spotify is adding some sprinkles on top for her fans. For the first time, Spotify is adding a Wrapped badge to Taylor Swift’s Spotify profile, marking the inaugural year of what the company says will be an annual distinction.